The Drew Barrymore Show Fans Show Support After Dylan Mulvaney Conversation

The Drew Barrymore Show had TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney on the show this week and fans are showing their support for the two women. In the conversation, they talked about what Mulvaney had learned from Laverne Cox after a recent viral video. They also talked about the TikTok star's 365 Days of Girlhood series. As the clips made their way to social media, there were allegations that this was some sort of betrayal on the part of Barrymore somehow? Mulvaney is trans and people took the moment between the two of them on the floor during the heart-to-heart like it was something sinister. In fact, Barrymore does this with a lot of her guests. Maybe these new viewers missed those episodes?

But, in reality, it was just a moment of clear-heartedness that the majority of viewers actually come to The Drew Barrymore Show to get. Check out the segment for yourself down below. "The greatest weapon I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that I'm not a monster," she told the beloved actress on the show. "I'm not somebody that is anything but trying to be myself and be happy."

"It's interesting because I look at someone like you and I can't imagine anybody disliking you," Mulvaney said to Barrymore before the host responded. "Oh, please. Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself." It was a touching moment that's been met with such nastiness online that the fans had to step up and support.

Did you mange to catch this segment? Let us know in the comments down below!