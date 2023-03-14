The Drew Barrymore Show Fans Show Support After Dylan Mulvaney Conversation
The Drew Barrymore Show had TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney on the show this week and fans are showing their support for the two women. In the conversation, they talked about what Mulvaney had learned from Laverne Cox after a recent viral video. They also talked about the TikTok star's 365 Days of Girlhood series. As the clips made their way to social media, there were allegations that this was some sort of betrayal on the part of Barrymore somehow? Mulvaney is trans and people took the moment between the two of them on the floor during the heart-to-heart like it was something sinister. In fact, Barrymore does this with a lot of her guests. Maybe these new viewers missed those episodes?
But, in reality, it was just a moment of clear-heartedness that the majority of viewers actually come to The Drew Barrymore Show to get. Check out the segment for yourself down below. "The greatest weapon I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that I'm not a monster," she told the beloved actress on the show. "I'm not somebody that is anything but trying to be myself and be happy."
"It's interesting because I look at someone like you and I can't imagine anybody disliking you," Mulvaney said to Barrymore before the host responded. "Oh, please. Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself." It was a touching moment that's been met with such nastiness online that the fans had to step up and support.
Did you mange to catch this segment? Let us know in the comments down below!
Empathy and compassion are key!
prevnext
Drew Barrymore is an icon of empathy & compassion let alone an iconic Hollywood sweetheart. Hateful people are going to spew ignorant, judgmental shit no matter what.— HadesLady🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🎥🎬🎞 (@HeyDsLady) March 14, 2023
More people should be like #DrewBarrymore pic.twitter.com/Ab7hdqh48j
The reaction is bizarre
prevnext
Drew Barrymore is on her knees because she's WISE – she is humbled by how hateful and violent society has become toward trans humans and drops down with love and reverence and humility saying YOU DESERVE MORE and I LOVE YOU. https://t.co/jJahEDba44— Angela Rashida is @AngelaRashida@mindly.social (@Angela_Rashida) March 14, 2023
Wild moment!
prevnext
It's crazy how Drew Barrymore is being mocked for showing compassion for a transgender woman on her show. Drew has always shown compassion for people & I love her for it. Also Transgender rights are human rights. And Protect Transgender kids. pic.twitter.com/qkWq5oG3l8— Pepper Oceanna (@OLightworker) March 14, 2023
Such a small moment
prevnext
Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney had a tender moment of connection on television. The critique says everything about the small minds of transphobes and nothing about the big hearts of Drew and Dylan.— Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) March 14, 2023
Just a moment of compassion
prevnext
To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching:
- Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… https://t.co/Ww4ylboaPF pic.twitter.com/YqHyRBbwCl— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 14, 2023
Such a nice conversation
prevnext
I love what Drew Barrymore has brought to her talk show and it was lovely to see her and Dylan Mulvaney chatting on her show.
These two are just big bright balls of positive energy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FArWus8Ozz— Chrystal Williams 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ (@ChrystalWRox) March 14, 2023
This is kind of her thing?
prevnext
Obviously the people attacking Drew Barrymore for showing compassion & being on the floor has never seen her show. She literally does this with A LOT of guest to feel more connected & to make the interview feel less formal.
Um, Hello! 👇 pic.twitter.com/uEUcpWA1sN— ⚡️⚡️PJ⚡️⚡️🌈 (@PJocky82) March 14, 2023
Focusing on that viral moment
prev
TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney shares the wisdom she got from @Lavernecox on documenting her transition. pic.twitter.com/L4JSKgjQr9— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 13, 2023