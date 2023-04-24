The Equalizer 3 Poster Released

eqRegal Cinemas have released a new trailer for The Equalizer 3, billed as the final chapter in Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua's series that started in 2014. The movie will send Washington's Robert McCall to Italy, with a tagline that says "justice knows no borders." It's an interesting shift for a movie franchise that was so small-scale in previous outings, with movies taking place within relatively small geographical areas. It also features an appearance by Dakota Fanning, who previously appeared in Man on Fire with Washington. There's no indication yet whether her character will be the person Washington is helping -- or maybe the antagonist, which would be a fun inversion of their prior relationship.

Antoine Fuqua did an interview with /Film last year, and he teased some of the first details of what fans can expect in The Equalizer 3, starting with the fact that the movie will "Hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert. Yeah, I think that's the key, to learn more about Robert McCall."

You can see the poster (via the Regal Twitter page) below.

Fuqua also revealed some early setting and production details, saying, "We're shooting it in Italy, so that'd be fun. We're going to scout now. Sardinia, probably show up somewhere up the Amalfi Coast. Also, trying to find some small villages, seaside villages, things like that, and then we'll be in Sicily and Naples."

The Equalizer is based on the 1980s TV series of the same title, which centers on a highly-skilled operative who donates his skills to bring justice to those in need. After the success of the Washington movies, CBS rolled out a revitalized TV version in 2021, starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall.

Denzel Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall, marking the third outing for the character. He will be joined in the cast by Man on Fire co-star Dakota Fanning and Gala Scodellaro. Antoine Fuqua will once again be directing the new Equalizer with a screenplay from Richard Wenk.

The Equalizer 3 will be in theaters in September.