Marvel's Eternals: New Movie Art Shows the Whole Team Together

✖

The wait for Marvel's Eternals continues, even though the movie was originally supposed to arrive in theaters this week. Marvel Studios had initially slated Eternals to debut in November, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. Marvel's entire slate has been delayed, pushing Eternals all the way back to November 2021, leaving fans without so much as a trailer from the new movie. There's no official photos or footage from the movie just yet, but leaks are starting to pop up online, offering folks a look at the film they've been waiting to see.

This week, a piece of promotional art from Eternals surfaced on Twitter, showing the entire team of characters in a group together. The new heroes played by Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjianni, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Tyree Henry, and others are lined up to fight in the image, which will likely appear on t-shirts and other merchandise. You can take a look below.

Pour rigoler ma mère m’a ramené des étiquettes #MARVELxLeclerc, et genre je viens de tomber sur un visuel inédit (enfin je crois) de #Eternals ?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/n3dJgx02mA — Léo⚡️ (@yeezkie) November 4, 2020

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, who is currently emerging as a frontrunner in Best Director race at the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards for her new film, Nomadland. Recently, Zhao spoke with EW about the difference between making her low-budget indie and the latest Marvel Studios spectacle.

"I think the thing that’s most in common between these two films is I’m telling stories that I really want to tell about characters I love and with people I love working with," she said. "I consider myself very lucky that has not changed."

The major difference between Eternals and Zhao's other films, aside from the cost, is that it won't be taking place in the western part of the United States, instead spanning galaxies over the course of generations. Zhao didn't exactly set out to make films exclusively about the American West, but she has just felt drawn to those stories over the years.

"I always used to make that joke that when you feel a bit lost, you go west," Zhao explained. "That’s sort of a historic movement that people do. There’s that pioneer spirit of that land, and it’s also full of tension in a way. It feels both new and old because it’s now predominantly farmland. It’s ranching land, and it’s too rugged to build and to grow, so there are things that are there, lying around from a hundred years ago. There’s something about that piece of landscape in a country that’s so young, and the things we talk about are so of today. To escape into the heartland and the American West is a very rejuvenating experience for me every time I go. I just feel like I’m part of something bigger."

Are you looking forward to checking out Marvel's Eternals next year? Let us know in the comments!

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.