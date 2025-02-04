The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster Includes a Hidden Marvel Character

Welcome to the age of Marvels. The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser trailer stepped out on Tuesday into the retro-futuristic world of the 1960s, a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Future Foundation launched a rocket ship to space and changed the world Four-ever. The footage featured the first look at the titular quartet — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Susan Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — as well as John Malkovich’s mystery character and the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Marvel Studios also released a series of old-fashioned teaser posters ahead of the trailer launch, and one appears to show yet another Marvel character from the time period: Phil Sheldon.

A freelance news photographer, Phil’s camera lens captures some of the greatest, most picturesque moments of the Marvel Universe in 1994’s Marvels, a five-issue series from writer Kurt Busiek and artist Alex Ross. Over the decades-spanning series, Phil loses an eye photographing a battle between Namor the Sub-Mariner and the synthetic man Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, and coins the term “Marvels” as he documents the emergence of costumed characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

The eyepatch-clad Phil photographed the Fantastic Four’s debut press conference in 1961, Reed and Sue’s engagement party and wedding in 1965, and the Fantastic Four’s first encounter with Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, in 1966.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben — as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles.



Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four opens in theaters on July 25.