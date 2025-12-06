The First Look at Sequel to $585 Million Sci-Fi Hit Is Making the Rounds (But It Isn’t Real)

It’s a good time to be a science fiction movie because Hollywood is handing out sequels like they’re hot cakes. In the next few weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters, and as long as it finds close to the same amount of success as its predecessors, it’s going to pave the way for two more films from James Cameron and Co. 2026 will keep the party going by releasing Dune: Messiah, the final installment in Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy that promises to be bigger than the last two. However, since both franchises have expiration dates, there will be a few major holes the sci-fi genre will have to fill.

Predator and Alien are hitting their strides again on the big screen, so they’ll do their part. But neither of those series has much star power. Fortunately, another contender is waiting in the wings that will put butts in seats just by the names on the poster alone: I Am Legend 2. A sequel to the 2007 film starring Will Smith about the last man in New York City going up against a group of nocturnal creatures, the movie is bringing Michael B. Jordan into the fold, having him play another survivor.

Despite both Jordan and Smith voicing their excitement about getting to work, all has been quiet on the I Am Legend 2 front for a while. A script is in the works from Akiva Goldsman, the writer of the original film, and it has yet to reach the finish line. However, images currently circulating on social media have everyone believing the movie is coming out sooner rather than later.

Posted on Instagram by Diego Rosa, a series of photos seemingly shows him hanging out on set with both Smith and Jordan, taking in the sights around New York City and even enjoying a glass of hot chocolate. The only problem is that they’re not real and were likely created using AI. Ray’s account is full of suspicious images, to say the least, such as him spending time on the set of Breaking Bad, a show that wrapped filming over a decade ago.

While it’s disappointing that I Am Legend 2 isn’t rolling cameras currently, its time is sure to come, as Smith has all the faith in the world in the sequel.

Will Smith Is Putting All of His Eggs in the I Am Legend 2 Basket

Smith’s character, Robert Neville, in I Am Legend, famously doesn’t survive the end of the movie, dying to protect two other humans. To get the sequel off the ground, the actor has embraced an alternate ending in which Neville escapes New York and sets up shop in Connecticut.

“What we were gonna do was the prequel, so we were gonna do the prequel,” Smith said in April 2025. “And [Goldsman] was like, but wait, what if we make a new version from the alternate ending, where your character is still alive and you know, Michael B. Jordan’s character currently is the head of a new settlement… He’s not my son… So there’s a settlement in Connecticut.”

