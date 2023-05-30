The Flash Fan Art Shows How Ezra Miller Could Look as Reverse Flash

DC Studios will release their upcoming The Flash movie in a few weeks, and excitement for the film is at an all-time high. The Flash features an all-star lineup of characters like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batman and even Supergirl (Sasha Calle). It also features Ezra Miller in a dual role as two different Barry Allens. There was a rumor a while back that Miller could be playing both The Flash and Reverse Flash in the movie, and since it probably won't happen, one artist has taken the liberty of designing a new piece of fan art. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new design that toys with the idea of Miller as the Reverse Flash in a dual role. In the fan art, Miller gets a yellow version of his new suit with all of the Reverse Flash's trimmings, and it honestly looks perfect. While The Flash is rumored to feature a surprise speedster villain, it isn't the Reverse Flash, and that may leave some fans dissatisfied.

You can check out the Reverse Flash fan art below.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

What do you think about The Flash fan art? Did you want to see Reverse Flash in the film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!