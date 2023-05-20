The Flash: New Look Features Both Barrys

Now that Fast X has hit theaters, the next major blockbuster due out is Andy Muschietti's The Flash, the DC Universe's first big take on the Scarlet Speedster. In the title role is Ezra Miller, an actor who is playing multiple roles within the same film. In this case, Miller is playing a few versions of Barry Allen, a plot device that has been promoted heavily throughout the film's marketing.

A new image was recently shared via GamesRadar/Total Film magazine, showing both versions of The Flash as they take on what appears to be the forces of General Zod (Michael Shannon).

New look at The Flash and The Flash in ‘THE FLASH’.



(Source: https://t.co/5LntVe6d9L) pic.twitter.com/LB9jBuOiLm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2023

Will Ezra Miller continue playing The Flash?

It has yet to be seen if Miller will continue in the role after a slew of legal troubles over the past years. In the case of Muschiettit and his sister Barbara, the duo is hoping Miller's gotten the hope they need so that they continue appearing in the DC Universe.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd earlier this year at CinemaCon. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash exclusively speeds its way into theaters on June 16th