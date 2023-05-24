The Flash Fan Art Shows Off DC Films Rumored Villain

DC Studios has been working hard at promoting their upcoming The Flash movie and has already screened it to a bunch of fans and members of the press. The Flash has been receiving some rave reactions, and people have been praising Ezra Miller's performance regardless of their recent behavior. There have been rumors and even some toys that claim there will be another Speedster in the film that goes by the name of Dark Flash, and fans have been bringing him to life in different forms of art. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new concept that imagines how Dark Flash could look in The Flash. In the fan art, we see Dark Flash in the same costume as the merchandise and toys.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

