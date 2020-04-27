The Goldbergs Creator Has Secretly Written The Goonies' Sequel Script

✖

The creator of The Goldbergs has had lots of time to himself in quarantine, and it seems it was enough to finish a secret script he's been penning for The Goonies. Well, for the movie's much-requested sequel. Adam F. Goldberg has been crafting the follow-up story for nearly a decade, and the series creator hopes this sequel succeeds after going through a pitch session.

Over on Twitter, Goldberg went live with a photo showcasing the start of his script. It was there the creator said he demands the title of Ultimate Goonies Fan. In fact, the creator says he rivals that of Josh God, the actor who recently hosted a digital reunion of The Goonies' cast to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

"I rival Josh Gad as ultimate fan of The Goonies. For the last 9 years I’ve been secretly writing PART 2 for fun. It’s my masterpiece. I even had a big meeting scheduled with Richard Donner… canceled 'cause of the lockdown! THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes. Promise," Goldberg shared.

Looking at this script page in the photo, Goldberg has titled his script "The Goonies II: Never Say Die." It was meant to go through a meeting with Richard Donner who directed the original movie back in 1985. This sequel script will have to live up to the magic which writer Chris Columbus summoned decades ago for The Goonies, but fans of The Goldbergs have faith in their leader. So if you have been vying for a sequel, your request could be heard sooner rather than later.

Of course, there are some who aren't sure a sequel is viable for The Goonies. Steven Spielberg, the film's executive producer, said the creative team revisits the idea of a sequel every so often before they brush it off.

“Chris and Dick and I and Lauren [Shuler Donner] have had a lot of conversations about it, and every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg revealed to Gad. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre. I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies we made in the ‘80s.”

Do you think The Goonies needs to be revived for a sequel? Or should its legacy be left untouched? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

