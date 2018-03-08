The Grinch Trailer Released

The Grinch is back, and you can see the first footage from his big return.

The minds behind Despicable Me and Sing are back with the classic Dr. Seuss tale The Grinch, and the first trailer gives fans an idea of what they can expect from this new animated incarnation. The Grinch is, of course, a bit grumpy, but his beloved dog Max will do his best to draw a smile out of him, and by film’s end, he might even manage to succeed.

In the meantime though expect plenty of craziness, including a Grinch spin of Santa Claus. Hopefully, the residents of Who-ville have decent insurance.

The Grinch will be voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), who will cause the residents of Who-ville some sleepless nights after their Christmas celebrations become just a bit too much for him to take. The Grinch will be directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney and produced by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.

You can find the official description of the film below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch is slated to hit this Christmas season.