The Hobbit Trilogy Leaving HBO Max
There's some good news and some bad news about the current state of The Lord of the Rings on the HBO Max streaming service. Let's get the bad news out of the way first: Three of the franchise's six films are going to be leaving HBO Max in April. The good news is that those three movies aren't part the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, which everyone would be incredibly disappointed to see leave the streaming service.
All three films in Peter Jackson's prequel trilogy, The Hobbit, will be exiting HBO Max, however. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies are all leaving the streaming service, with their last day of availability set for April 30th.
This will be disappointing for some, but it likely won't be a permanent move. WarnerMedia owns the rights to all of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films, so the chances of the trilogy returning to the service are pretty high.
Below, you can check out the complete list of HBO Max movies joining The Hobbit on the way out on April 30th:
3 Godfathers, 1949
9½ Weeks, 1986
Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938
Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)
After Hours, 1985
An American Werewolf In London, 1981 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Being There, 1979
Bullitt, 1968
Bundle Of Joy, 1956
Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
The Candidate, 1972
Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)
Catwoman, 2004
Chasing Liberty, 2004
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Cimarron, 1960
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Diner, 1982
Dirt, 2017
The Exorcist, 1973
Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008
Get Carter, 1971
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Godzilla Vs. Kong, 2021
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
The Green Mile, 1999
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014
Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013
How The West Was Won, 1962
I Am Sam, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Jonny Quest, 1964
Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972
Josie And The Pussycats, 1970
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
The Looney Tunes Show, 2011
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mister Roberts, 1955
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Dog Skip, 2000
My Favorite Year, 1982
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
The Neverending Story, 1984
New Jack City, 1991
New Looney Tunes, 2015
New York Minute, 2004
Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Paddington Bear, 1989
Patriots Day, 2016
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Pride And Prejudice, 1940
Private Benjamin, 1980
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Reversal Of Fortune, 1990
Rio Bravo, 1959
Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)
School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981
The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
The Secret Garden, 1993
She's All That, 1999
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Son Of The Mask, 2005
Space Cowboys, 2000
Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
Under Siege, 1992
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
The Wild Bunch, 1969
The Wind And The Lion, 1975
The Yogi Bear Show, 1988
Are you disappointed to see The Hobbit leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!