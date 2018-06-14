The ‘Incredibles 2’ Bear Awaits You at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Disney / Pixar and Build-A-Bear Workshop have joined forces to bring you a new bear and accessories inspired by Incredibles 2, which just happens to hit theaters tomorrow, June 15th!

You can shop the entire Build-A-Bear Workshop Incredibles 2 collection right here. The lineup includes the Incredibles Bear with bright red fur and the Incredibles logo on its chest and paw pad. You can also dress up your bear with an Incredibles 2 sleeper, costume, and hoodie. To top things off, there’s a sound chip option that plays the movie’s theme song. Adding the costume is a must as far as we’re concerned. So adorable!

Once you get your Incredibles 2 bear all dressed up and ready for action, you can take it with you to the theater. Maybe even wear matching costumes. Why not? Go nuts with it. While you wait out these last hours before seeing the film, check out this fun behind-the-scenes video of the voice actors bringing Incredibles 2 to life.

In the voice cast b-roll video, Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl), Craig T. Nelson (Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible), Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius Best/Frozone), Sophia Bush (Voyd), Catherine Keener (Evelyn Deavor/Screenslaver) and Bob Odenkirk (Winston Deavor) all deliver lines from the film while taking helpful direction from Brad Bird. The synopsis for the fim reads:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

