The Internet Thinks an Iconic Marvel Character Is Going to Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Is It the Right Time?)

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Peter Parker is sure to be back, that’s for sure, but that’s about all the world can bet on. Marvel Studios is remaining very hush-hush about its first 2026 movie, refusing even to confirm that Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal are part of the proceedings, leaving the Hollywood trades to do all the work. Every other piece of information that’s making the rounds about Brand New Day comes from the grapevine, which can change its tune at the drop of a hat. Just look at how many characters Sadie Sink has been linked to over the last few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the spotlight is on Sink because all signs point to her playing a major Marvel character in the next Spider-Man movie, she and Tom Holland aren’t doing a two-person show. Other actors will appear in the film, and a recent report claims that one of them will play the boyfriend of Zendaya’s Michelle Jones. That’s all the information that’s out there at the moment, but the Internet is still running wild, theorizing about who could be keeping Peter’s spot next to MJ warm.

Out of all the names being thrown around, the one that comes up the most is Harry Osborn. He’s Peter’s best friend in the comics, and for whatever reason, he’s yet to pop up in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introducing him as Peter’s rival instead of his ally would be a unique approach, but it would set the stage for a villain arc down the line. And the MCU might need him to fill that role sooner rather than later because it has already burned the Green Goblin bridge. The only thing standing in Harry’s way is Brand New Day‘s potentially bloated story.

Brand New Day Might Not Have Room for Harry Osobrn

Despite getting a clean slate at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems like Peter’s plate is going to be very full in his next appearance. The only villain confirmed for Brand New Day so far is Scorpion, who will return after making his MCU debut all the way back in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, he’s unlikely to be the only one gunning for Spider-Man, and there might even be a Hulk in the hero’s way if things go wrong. All that to say, Brand New Day doesn’t seem like the movie to introduce Harry in.

Marvel Studios would be better off saving Harry for Spider-Man 5 or another project with less weight on its shoulders. After all, the worst thing the powers that be could do is throw Harry into the mix just for the fun of it and not give him the time he needs to develop. That’s how the MCU ends up in a Spider-Man 3 situation, and no one wants that to happen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!