Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Teased the Perfect Way to Bring Back Savage Hulk

There is speculation that the Hulk will revert to his original savage form in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and new set photos could tease the perfect way how. Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to be reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Bruce Banner in Brand New Day, joining Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and more in Destin Daniel Cretton’s upcoming sequel. The Hulk’s return is highly-anticipated among MCU viewers, especially since this might undo what many consider to be the greatest mistake Marvel made with the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Transforming Bruce Banner into the Smart Hulk in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame proved to be controversial, as this contributed to criticisms suggesting that the Hulk has been “nerfed” – made to seem considerably weaker – in his more recent appearances. This could be rectified in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, however, especially after set photos shared on X tease the inclusion of the Inner Demons. This villainous group and its leader has the potential to revert the Hulk to his savage form, which hasn’t been seen in full force in a full decade since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

First look at the Inner Demons tank on the set of 'SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY'



(📸: @Arach_07) pic.twitter.com/Lu32o8h820 — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) August 1, 2025

The appearance of a demon-like emblem on the side of an armored truck on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has spurred theories that Mister Negative and the Inner Demons will be included in the upcoming movie. Introduced to Marvel Comics in 2008’s Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #547, the Inner Demons were a low-level criminal group involved in the drug trade before Mister Negative trained them in martial arts and corrupted them into becoming his personal enforcers. Mister Negative’s ability to create and control Darkforce and Lightforce makes him uniquely equipped to manipulate Bruce Banner in Brand New Day.

Mister Negative has long been rumored to be the primary antagonist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the likes of Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Yeun, Stephen Oyoung, and Donnie Yen all being suggested as strong casting choices. He could use his access to Darkforce and Lightforce to toy with Bruce Banner’s mind, transforming him back into the savage Hulk that we have all been missing. We saw this version of the Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, 2012’s The Avengers, and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he has been through huge changes since then.

Speculation has suggested that Peter Parker’s Spider-Man (Holland) and Frank Castle’s Punisher (Bernthal) will be teaming up to battle a savage Hulk rampaging through New York in Brand New Day. While nothing has yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios, this would be a brilliant way to ground Spider-Man’s next adventure in the MCU, and bring him into contact with heroes he hasn’t really been involved with yet. Mister Negative and the Inner Demons’ involvement in Brand New Day would be a great way to make this happen.

Do you think we’ll see Mister Negative in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments!