Netflix Releases Full Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is bringing his talents to the world of streaming this fall with the release of his highly-ambitious new film, The Irishman. Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, The Irishman spans multiple decades, telling the story of the mob’s dealings with American politics. Despite its three and a half hour run time, fans have been incredibly excited to see Scorsese’s latest, and the wait for its arrival is almost over. Fortunately, Netflix made the wait a little more bearable on Wednesday night, releasing the full-length trailer for The Irishman.

The trailer debuted on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it highlights the story of De Niro’s Frank Sheeran. The narrative spans from his time as a young man in the army to his older years after working with the mob. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran), Anna Paquin (Peggy Sheeran), Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa), Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino), Harvey Keitel (Angelo Bruno), Jesse Plemons (Chuckie O’Brien), Stephen Graham (Anthony Provenzano), Bobby Cannavale (Felix ‘Skinny Razor’ DiTullio), and Aleksa Palladino (Mary Sheeran).

Check out Netflix’s official description of The Irishman below.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman will be released in select theaters on November 1st, with its Netflix streaming debut set for November 27th.