The King’s Man Hulu Streaming Date Revealed

After facing a number of release date delays, the highly anticipated prequel The King’s Man finally landed in theaters last month, and for those who might not have been able to catch the film in theaters or merely want to revisit it soon, the film is confirmed to be landing on Hulu next month. The prequel to the Kingsman series was originally slated to hit theaters all the way back in 2019, as it ultimately ended up taking an extra two years before the adventure was unleashed upon audiences. The King’s Man will now be hitting Hulu on February 18th.

The King’s Man follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man. The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, the first film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, landed in theaters back in 2014 and impressed audiences with its ambitious action and its unconventional exploration of the world of spy tactics. The film would earn the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with that film inspiring the upcoming spin-off project Statesman.

The King’s Man marks the third live-action entry into the series, though there’s an official third installment on the way that continues the adventures of the first two installments. Director Matthew Vaughn previously confirmed that there were seeds planted in the prequel for what audiences can expect in the upcoming film.

“There has to be some bleeding into it because, in theory, whatever happens, there should be … the history of the King’s Man. So there’s a few little Easter eggs we’ve been put in there, which will pay off,” Vaughn previously detailed. “One of them is an Easter egg that’s screwing us up right now because we didn’t quite think it out logically. And now I’m looking at going, ‘Oh f-ck.How do we make that work?’ So I’ve sort of screwed myself up already.But we’re, uh, it’s one of the …The problem is sometimes you think you have it on the day, you think that’s a great idea.And then on this case, three years later, you go, ‘Now maybe I shouldn’t have done that.’”

The King’s Man hits Hulu on February 18th.

