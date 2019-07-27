The Lion King Stars Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Keep Cropping Each Other Out of Photos With Beyonce

The live-action remake of The Lion King hit theaters last week, and the cast has been posting various content on social media to plug the film. One eagle-eyed fan noticed a habit forming between Billy Eichner (Timon) and Seth Rogen (Pumbaa). Apparently, the actors have been cutting each other out of their photos with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Someone posted the evidence on Twitter and Rogen replied by hilariously calling out Eichner.

“My favorite part of The Lion King is @billyeichner and @Sethrogen cropping each other out of their picture with Beyoncé,” @EvaEJansen wrote.

“Billy, how dare you,” Rogen joked

“We did what needed to be done. Proud of us both,” Eichner replied.

In the actors’ defense, who on this planet wouldn’t want a solo photo with Bey? It’s no surprise the actors jumped at the chance for personal photos as it was recently revealed Beyoncé wasn’t present for the cast photoshoot.

Many fans commented on Rogen’s quote tweet with some hilarious responses:

“And Beyonce just crops you both out,” @tom_piper joked.

“I like how neither one of you would dare to touch her,” @irlandamar noted.

“The bigger question: did you have to get approval from Beyoncé before posting it?,” @tokthadon wondered.

In addition to Beyoncé, Eichner, and Rogen, the new film stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones. Recently, the film’s director, Jon Favreau, shared his reasoning behind making the new movie:

“The whole reason for all of this is to make an animated film feel live-action — to have a real crew come in, interface with an animated film, and make all the camera decisions that you would on set, instead of somebody sitting at a keyboard programming in the camera moves,” he explained.

The Lion King is now playing theaters everywhere.