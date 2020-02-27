The Matrix 4 Filming Causes Explosive Damage in San Francisco

The Matrix 4 has fans expecting a lot of high-octane action as they return to the series, but some San Francisco residents probably weren’t expecting that in real life. NBC Bay Area is reporting that multiple people are voicing their displeasure at the filming going in their cities right now. A group of workers, in particular, are miffed at the movie because an explosion ended up melting about $2000 worth of plastic they were using to cover an advertising sign. That was a particularly intense explosion, but there were cars flipping too. A couple of building lamps also felt the wrath of the blaze as their covers melted too.

“We just saw the plastic that was all melted, so we didn’t know what was going on,” Encar Orozco of JCDecaux Street Furniture told NBC. “We called our manager and we found out that it was some explosion for the movie.”

Another resident seemed to not take as much offense to the disruption of their day.

“I guess the cost of doing business,” Marianne Sarrazin, a San Francisco resident said. “As long as they take safety precautions. But things happen. If they’re going to cover the cost of the damage, I guess I’m OK with it.”

Carol Dickerson also noted how surreal it was to watch the film crews try and collect their shots throughout the day. “When I looked out the window and realized the helicopter was that close, I thought, ‘Oh, I hope we don’t have a ‘Die Hard’ situation here where it hits the building.’ But, no, they were really safe.”

This all comes days after one of the giant stunts got caught on film. The Internet went wild reacting to some of that classic stunt work happening out in the open. Two stunt performers took a leap off a skyscraper with the requisite harnesses. So, some of the effects on the upcoming film are happening for real. Warner Bros. is very excited for the return to the Matrix franchise.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Toby Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.