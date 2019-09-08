The Matrix 4 Working Title Revealed

The time has come to enter The Matrix once more. The franchise marks one of the most iconic sci-fi entries over the last few decades, and it solidified Keanu Reeves as the action star many know today. Earlier this year, plans for a fourth Matrix film were made official by the team at Warner Bros. Pictures, and it seems the film’s working title has surfaced online.

Thanks to the latest issue of Production Weekly, fans got a glimpse into how the film is doing. The Matrix 4 is currently untitled in official capacity, but Warner Bros. has a working title for the project.

And what is it? Well, Project Ice Cream is the name of the game, and it sounds plenty delicious.

The production update came with a few confirmations which fans were already briefed on. The film’s director is listed as Lana Wachowski with her acting as a co-writer on the script. Grant Hill will produce the sequel while stars like Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the franchise.

A couple of new details did surface about the film thanks to Production Weekly. The write-up said the movie plans to get into production in mid-February 2020 with Chicago being its primary filming location. If this schedule works out as planned, then The Matrix 4 is in a good place.

Of course, fans are plenty interested to revisit the Matrix, and the chairman of Warner Bros. knows that. When the upcoming film was announced, Toby Emmerich did not hold back their praise of the franchise.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

With one of the Wachowski sisters returning to direct, audiences are eager to see where The Matrix goes next. 2019 marked the 20th anniversary of the original film, and reports have long swirled that a franchise reboot would tackle the title before long. Now, it seems a new chapter will explore more of the story audiences have come to love, and The Matrix 4 will have to check lots of boxes to live up to fans’ expectations.

