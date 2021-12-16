Return To The Matrix With Exclusive New Resurrections Poster

Warner Brothers has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. The new design comes from the artists at poster Posse and features all of the key Matrix themes, including Keanu Reeves as Neo, the black and red world dominated by machines, and the plugs which humans use to enter and exit the matrix. The poster debuts just less than a week ahead of the film releasing in theaters and on HBO Max, revisiting an iconic film franchise which has been dormant for nearly two decades.

Looking back at the original trilogy, Carrie-Anne Moss reflected on the world’s introduction to her role as Trinity in an interview with ComicBook.com recently. The scene called for her to leap into the air as her character and appear perched there as an innovative system of cameras created a wrap-around shot before she delivered a kick to her enemy. On set, the actress didn’t realize just how impactful the moment would be on cinematic history. “I definitely didn’t feel it in the moment, I didn’t understand the bullet time concept,” Moss said. “When I saw the movie, of course, I understood that. On [The Matrix Resurrections], I think the moment that we’re on top of the roof and we’re going to take that leap, that was the moment that felt similar.”

The new poster is debuting exclusively right here on ComicBook.com! Check it out below.

With Reeves and Moss returning to The Matrix saga, there are several new cast members joining the franchise including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a new version of Morpheus. “I’m not great with advice so I just wanted to be supportive and available and open and just say, ‘Thank you for being here and let’s make a film and leet’s have fun doing the best we can,’” Reeves said of his relationship with newcomers. “I spoke to Laurence [Fishburne] a bit. I think Yahya did an amazing version and his own Morpheus. I think Lana Wachowski wrote the role and what it can mean inside of it, the sentient program, I don’t want to give too much away… but I think it’s a very interesting and, in the film, delightful, evolution of the story.”

As for whether or not they’ll be back for more in the franchise, “I haven’t heard anything,” Reeves said. “We haven’t heard anything.”

Are you excited to go back to the matrix? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.