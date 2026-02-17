2026’s Biggest Isekai Anime Film Reveals New Preview

The Isekai genre has become a major mover and shaker in the anime world these days. Franchises like Sword Art Online, Overlord, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and countless others have forged a new path in the industry. While 2026 isn’t planning to unveil anime films as big as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, a major Isekai series is returning to the silver screen to potentially be one of this year’s biggest movies in the medium. To get fans hyped to return to the world of Slime, Eight Bit Studio has dropped a major preview for its theatrical offering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime The Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea is set to hit theaters in Japan on February 27th this month. While the movie won’t receive a simultaneous release in North America, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it plans on bringing the film to the West. On top of this upcoming movie to further document Mikami Satoru’s wild adventure, the Isekai anime is planning to return to the small screen later this year as well. The fourth season will begin on April 3rd this spring, making for one of the biggest years for That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime in the history of the franchise. You can check out the new preview for the upcoming isekai adventure below.

eight bit

Tears of The Azure Sea

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

For those who might not be familiar with the background of this upcoming Isekai tale, it is not based on any stories that first landed via the light novels and/or manga series. Instead, the movie will be a totally original story forged by franchise creator Fuse. In the movie’s story, Tears of the Azura Sea will focus on the kingdom of Kaien as it struggles with a “pollution” born from the ocean depths. Luckily for Kaien, they’ll get an assist from protagonist Rimuru as both he and his allies will venture forth to protect the kingdom and its residents.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime will be ending any time soon, as the isekai franchise has gained quite the following in recent years. With Fuse still working to weave new stories for Eight Bit to adapt, Rimuru might have quite a few seasons ahead to look forward to. As for the isekai genre, it remains a major avenue for storytelling in the anime world, and there are plenty of series to sink your teeth into if you’re an anime fan these days.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime is far from the only isekai making a comeback this year. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Ascendance of a Bookworm, Reincarnated as a Sword, and Yojo Senki: The Saga of Tanya are just a few examples of the genre returning in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!