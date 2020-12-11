George Clooney's The Midnight Sky Trailer Teaser Released By Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser for George Clooney's upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film The Midnight Sky. The teaser reveals that the full trailer for the movie is coming on Tuesday. The Midnight Sky adapts the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, with Clooney directing and starring in the film. He's joined on-screen by Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, and Demián Bichir. Per Netflix's official synopsis, "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe."

Netflix announced the movie in June 2019 with a script from Mark L. Smith. Filming began that October and wrapped in February. Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ, and Miriam Shor round out the cast in supporting roles. Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts are producing.

Clooney spoke about the movie at the London Film Festival. "The guys at Netflix sent it over to me to act in it. I read it and loved it, and thought I'd actually rather take a swing at directing it," he said (via Deadline). "I'd done a couple of space movies, so I knew how complicated the space stuff was going to be, but this one felt like a really intimate story about what mankind is capable of doing to mankind. I also liked the idea of a story of redemption, and this was kind of the ultimate story of redemption."

Elsewhere, Clooney said (via Entertainment Weekly), "I got the script way before the pandemic, but still there were all these other elements. There's the denying of climate change but also the idea of how hateful it's become, how race and all these other things that are tinderboxes in our country really just require anybody to throw a match in it. That's why I was drawn to the story, because if you play that kind of hatred out over a 20-year period of time, it's not inconceivable that we destroy ourselves… When films do it right, they show you where we are in certain places in time. There's a lot of dystopian stuff out now. I think that's a reflection of where our heads are in terms of the world that we actually live in."

The Midnight Sky comes to Netflix in December.