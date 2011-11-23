The Muppets: Fans Are Muppeting Up Their Favorite Movies on Twitter
The Muppets are just one of the many iconic brands in The Walt Disney Company's intellectual property library. Even more so than many of those brands, The Muppets is a property that lends itself well to satirical takes on other properties. This is due to its television roots and the success of the variety series, The Muppets Show. The Muppets eventually made their way into movies, with eight theatrical movies dating back to 1979's The Muppets Movie. Now fans are having a little fun imagining what some of their other favorite movies might be like if The Muppets were involved.
Tom Campbell on Twitter got the ball rolling by asking fans to adds "Muppets" to their favorite movie. This opened up an entire world of possibilities for fans to imagine their favorite big-screen heroes and stories with Jim Henson's lovable characters involved. We've gathered some of the best responses to this call to action for you to checkout. Keep reading to see how fans are Muppeting up their favorite movies.
The Muppets can be seen in new stories or Disney+. Muppets Now sees Scooter managing a series of different segments featuring the beloved Muppets characters. The show is streaming now on Disney+.
Shawshank Redemption
I'll start: "The Muppet's Shawshank Redemption"— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) November 21, 2020
The Empire Strikes Back
The Muppets Empire Strikes Back 😉 pic.twitter.com/y6uW9ahBQD— MinervaService (@minerva_service) November 21, 2020
Sweeney Todd
Well this can only mean one thing
The Muppets Sweeney Todd HELL YES pic.twitter.com/m8JS5QMOT6— Ewan 🎼🎤 (@TheAllRoundNerd) November 21, 2020
Anchorman
The Muppets Anchorman: The story of Ron Burgundy. pic.twitter.com/27qLH6pQwZ— Z Man (@zmanzeus13) November 21, 2020
A Clockwork Orange
The Muppets Clockwork Orange pic.twitter.com/5w8YCm9TbD— Stan (@Stan80000) November 21, 2020
Silence of the Lambs
The muppets silence of the lambs pic.twitter.com/kNT7T4jCwY— Kieran Blown (@chunkyredbeard) November 21, 2020
Muppets vs. Predator
The Muppets Vs Predator. pic.twitter.com/tQeArBVWqd— 𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐔𝐓... (@IndignantPeanut) November 21, 2020
The Last Crusade
The Muppets and the Last Crusade pic.twitter.com/ybBMS4UMl9— Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 21, 2020
Leaving Las Vegas
The Muppets Leaving Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/HvmlnnUrgN— lisa calverley (@LisaCalverley) November 21, 2020
The Exorcist
The Muppets Exorcist - “The power of Christ compels you Kermit!” pic.twitter.com/0ljVxtxFvH— You had my curiosity, now you have my attention (@Droidzoid) November 21, 2020