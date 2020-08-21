New Mutants TV Spot Reveals Best Look Yet at Lockheed

✖

Finally, after years of delays, The New Mutants is preparing to make its debut in theaters. Plenty of folks probably thought this moment would never come, but it's actually upon us, and the teenage heroes of the X-Men off-shoot are going to get a chance to shine. Fortunately for all of the comic fans out there, these teens won't be alone. They'll be getting a little help from a certain purple dragon. Kitty Pryde's beloved sidekick Lockheed is going to be appearing in The New Mutants, and we just got our best look at the character yet.

With a week to go until The New Mutants hits theaters, advertising for the film has been significantly increased, with numerous teasers and TV spots being released online. One of these new TV spots features Lockheed and Magik fighting side-by-side. You can see the dragon below, in all of its fuzzy, alien glory.

a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a recluse. but...all at once. in 1 week meet the #NewMutants in theaters on august 28. get tix now, https://t.co/yEuEZJ5Lxk pic.twitter.com/wUxmdOYMBA — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 21, 2020

Lockheed's appearance in The New Mutants is far from its only connection to the X-Men comics. However, the film was originally designed to plant the seeds for even more connections in future installments. Director Josh Boone recently sat down with ComicBook.com and told us that he had a trilogy planned, one that crossed over with the other live-action X-Men movies.

"There still are references to the X-Men universe," Boone explained. "It's just like we made this at such a strange time in the circumstances under which we made it was strange, which was, we didn't know there was gonna be a merger till we finished shooting. So we made the movie thinking it was the first of three. And then eventually we dovetail with [Simon Kinberg]'s X-Men movies. And eventually they'd come together like in a big Marvel type way. But you know, that's not what happened. And it's like, everything sort of got flipped upside down where it's like, we had to do a really good job this last time I went into the edit, making sure it didn't feel too much, like there were too many loose ends to be followed up on in another movie. So most of the little bit of work I did when I came back was to make sure that those tendrils were fixed."

The New Mutants arrives in theaters on August 28th.

