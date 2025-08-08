Alexandra Daddario Takes Flight as Wonder Woman In Incredible DCU Fan Art

With the DCU off to such a strong start with Superman‘s box office, fans are hungry to see not only how James Gunn and Peter Safran will be bringing more heroes to the big screen, but who they’ll be played by. David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi, Isabella Merced, and Nathan Fillion were all perfectly cast in their respective roles as iconic DC heroes, and most are optimistic about Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl. However, ever since Gunn and Safran announced the DCU Wonder Woman reboot, rumors have swirled around who would wield Diana’s lasso of truth next, replacing Gal Gadot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though nothing’s official, a recent piece of fan art from DeviantArt user @dferg24 has given us an exciting glimpse of what actress Alexandra Daddario could look like as the hero. The art depicts Daddario, known for her roles in 2017’s Baywatch movie, The White Lotus, and Mayfair Witches, as the Amazonian princess and superhero, sporting Diana’s iconic bracelets, tiara, and red boots as she leaps through the air across a city street. Her Wonder Woman getup resembles the classic costume Lynda Carter wore playing the hero on TV in the 70s. While the image is a fan rendering, it definitely demonstrates that Daddario could very convincingly embody Diana Prince in the DCU.

IMAGE: @DFERG24 / DEVIANT ART

Daddario Only One Actress Floated to Play Wonder Woman by Fans

Daddario has previously stated in interviews that she’s “flattered” by fans casting her in as Wonder Woman. The actress could be a perfect fit as a more Silver Age iteration of Diana. However, it seems that she’ll have some competition. Fans have also been lobbying for Moon Knight star May Calamawy and Scream actress Melissa Barerra for the role. There’s also been a massive outpouring of support for Star Wars: Andor‘s Adria Arjona to play Wonder Woman, so much so that Gunn recently commented on her suitability for the part.

Though co-Chairman of DC Studios declined to make solid statements about casting a new Diana, in June, Gunn said that Arjona would “make a great Wonder Woman.” Back in 2016, Arjona starred in The Belko Experiment, a horror film Gunn wrote and produced, which could potentially give her a leg up on other contenders for the role.

Whichever actress wins the role of Wonder Woman, they will certainly have their hands full, since Gunn confirmed there’s two projects about her in the works. A solo DCU Wonder Woman movie is currently being scripted for the character, and Gunn teased that a “slow-moving” TV series about Diana’s homeland of Themyscira is also in development. Not to mention she could pop up in a number of other DCU films since Wonder Woman is an integral member of the Justice League and an intermittent love interest of Superman.

While it may be months or years until we get an official new Wonder Woman, art like @dferg24’s helps tide us over and imagine the possibilities for such a beloved and important DC hero. What do you think of his take on Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments.