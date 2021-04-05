The Peeps Animated Movie Is Coming

✖

An animated movie featuring the lovable marshmallow Peeps is coming. The plan, it seems, is to build a brand around Peeps similar to what fans have come to expect from the Trolls or The Smurfs movies, according to Deadline, who broke the news that Wonder Street had acquired the rights to the popular seasonal treats. The report says that the movie will which will follow a ragtag group of Peeps characters who set on a cross-country journey in order to attend Peepsfest, an annual brand celebration in Pennsylvania -- the real-life home of Just Born Inc., the company that produces the Peeps.

David Goldblum is writing the film, and will also serve as a producer. And, as you might expect, nobody is more excited than the Bethlehem, PA-based confectioner behind the Peeps.

"Peeps Chicks and Bunnies have been ingrained in American pop culture for nearly seven decades due to their instantly-recognizable shapes and fan-favorite Marshmallow taste, making them the perfect characters to bring to life on the big screen," said Keith Domalewski, Director of Marketing & Consumer Engagement at Just Born, in a statement. "We hope the new Peeps film spreads sweetness to families across the country and provides inspiration for fans to express their ‘Peepsonality’ in new ways!"

First introduced in 1953, the marshmallow treats were originally seasonal delicacies intended primarily for Easter. Over the years, Hallowee, Christmas, and other special-event Peeps were rolled out, until finally in 2014 the company revealed that the top-selling item would be available year round.

