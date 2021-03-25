Pepsi Introduces New PEEPS Flavor

✖

In a matter of days, April will arrive and Easter candy will be everywhere. Not to lose out on the fun, Pepsi is celebrating the changing times with the release of another limited-time flavor: Pepsi Peeps. Before you we get too far along — yes, you read that right. Pepsi is releasing a limited-edition soda combining the classic cola flavor with that of the iconic Easter marshmallow treats, all to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Like other limited-edition flavors Pepsi has released within the past year, Pepsi x Peeps, as the soda is being called, is only through a massive social media giveaway. To try winning a case of three cans — each one taking the same color of a classic Peeps treat — Pepsi fiends are asked to share selfies of themselves enjoying the candy on Twitter and Instagram. Users must #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes alongside their selfie to be eligible for entry in the contest.

(Photo: Pepsi)

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola," Pepsi marketing boss Todd Kaplan says in a statement. "This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long. We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

The Pepsi x Peeps soda will be available in 7.5 oz. cans in special three-can Peeps package.

“The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we’re thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday,” Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian adds. “We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY® as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering.”