New ‘The Predator’ Featurette Sheds Light on the Ultimate Predator

The Ultimate Predator is coming and a new featurette reveals why it is so much scarier than the original Predator.

The featurette released by 20th Century Fox reveals “The Science of the Predator.” The featurette reveals that the Ultimate Predator is a hybrid creating using DNA from the fiercest beings throughout the universe. It is bigger, stronger, and scarier than any other predator.

The Predator is set to debut next week and is looking at an opening weekend gross of around $30 million. The film has received mixed reviews so far.

Director Shane Black previously explained the challenge of designing the new Predator for the film.

“The challenge became to make it frightening,” Black told Empire. “‘Cause upon that hinged everything — whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again.”

The Predator underwent some reshoots on its way into theaters. A report suggests that the reshoots involved changes to the film’s climax and connections to the past Predator films.

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey. In an interview, Black promised that the film will bring the Predator franchise in some new directions.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.

“It’s the ambitiousness of not wanting to stay small and just wanting to pack as many different possibilities, themes, and characters,” Black explained of his approach. “I think in the same way that Aliens succeeded so well that you had Bill Paxton and Jeanette Goldstein and Lance Henrikson that were popular. You had great characters. So, I think the death of some of the Predator movies has been a dearth of really intriguing characters that have development.”

The Predator opens in theaters on Sept. 14th.