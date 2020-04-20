The Princess Bride To Stream On Disney+

✖

It is, as you wish: The Princess Bride is going to be streaming on Disney+, starting May 1st! Not only is the beloved fantasy adventure comedy film coming to streaming, the stars of the movie, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes actually took to social media to promote the occasion! As you can see below, Wright and Elwes hopped on a video call to joke about being on lockdown during the Coronavirus Pandemic, and all of the boredom they may be suffering as a result. Disney used the "natural" conversation to have Elwes suggest that a cure for boredom may be watching Princes Bride all over again.

In the video, Wright and Elwes joke about being too old to be using video technology, in addition to doing the necessary promo for Princess Bride. After the promo, Wright asks if Princess Bride's arrival on Disney+ means she and Elwes will get to take a selfie with Mickey. Elwes' (snappy? Cringe-Worthy?) reply is that Disney better say "As you wish," or he'll have no part of it. Wright follows up with the equally (snappy? Cringe-worthy?) "Oh my Westley." The whole thing is basically like watching your parents get excited for an old movie they love.

If you somehow have been living under a rock since 1987, The Princess Bride tells the story of a grandfather (Peter Falk) reading a story to his sick grandson (Fred Savage). That story is about a noble stable boy named Westley (Cary Elwes) who falls in love with a princess named Bettercup (Robin Wright). Because they cannot marry due to status, Westley leaves to seek fortune, but seemingly dies at the hands of an infamous pirate, during his adventures. When Buttercup is abducted by thieves years later, that dread pirate shows up to save her, soon revealing that he is actually her lost love, Westley.

The Princess Bride is remembers first and foremost for its big ensemble cast playing some of their most iconic roles. Aside from Wright and Elwes, the movie has memorable performances from Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Chris Sarandon (Fright Night, Child's Play), Wallace Shawn (Toy Story), Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, and the late wrestling legend, André the Giant. As far as '80s coming-of-age adventure films go, Princess Bride is right up there with Goonies or Labyrinth.

You can watch The Princess Bride starting May 1st on Disney+.

