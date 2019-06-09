The Rock Answers Fan Questions at Hobbs & Shaw Preview

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock just wrapped filming the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel and Disney’s Jungle Cruise, but his next project to hit theaters will be Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The action franchise’s first spin-off film will follow Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham‘s character, Deckard Shaw. The Rock recently appeared at a test screening for the movie, and shared a clip of the audience Q&A to his Instagram account.

“Awesome fan Q&A for our 1st HOBBS & SHAW preview. They LOVED our movie,” Johnson shared.

During the Q&A, someone asked what Johnson’s favorite part of the movie was, and he said getting to film the Samoa scenes. He likes how the film “showcases” the cultures of both him and his co-star, Statham.

“It was deeply personal form me,” he explained.

Johnson also shared that the hardest stunts he performed in the movie came at the end with Statham and Idris Elba.

“We wanted to create something that was really cool and epic for you guys at the end,” he shared.

The audience went on to compliment some slow motion action scenes, and The Rock’s facial expressions. It definitely sounds like future audiences are in for a fun treat!

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Elba, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Hobbs and Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.