The Rock Confirms Black Adam News Coming to DC Fandome

With conventions around the world taking a mulligan on 2020, DC is taking matters into its own hands and bringing its news and announcements directly to fans everywhere. On Tuesday, DC officially announced the DC Fandome event, a one-day digital convention taking place this August. There will be things for fans to do and interactive events for them to join, as well as big reveals for some of DC's upcoming movies and shows, featuring the casts of those anticipated projects. There isn't a full lineup for the event just yet, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that his new movie, Black Adam, will have a presence at the convention.

Early Wednesday morning, Johnson posted a quick motion poster to his Instagram, revealing that there would be information about Black Adam during the DC Fandome on August 22nd. Furthermore, Johnson made sure that fans could count on him taking part in the event.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," Johnson wrote in the post. "I will be joining the epic and first of its kind, DC Fandome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS."

Johnson's longtime producing partner and collaborator, Hiram Garcia, also chimed in with excitement regarding the upcoming DC Fandome event. Garcia commented on Johnson's post, "DC Universe will never be the same. This is gonna be fun!"

At the moment, Black Adam is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021. However, that could change if the production schedule is delayed even further. Filming was supposed to begin early in the summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that has been pushed to later in the year.

"We still plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now, probably pushed into the end of August or September, " Johnson said in an Instagram video earlier this year. "That is a project I hold near and dear to my heart and so I can't wait to et started."

