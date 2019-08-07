The Rock Heads to China on Hobbs & Shaw Press Tour

The first Fast & Furious franchise sequel, Hobbs & Shaw, hit theaters on Friday, which means the film’s stars are still in the midst of their press tour. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock (Luke Hobbs) has been keeping fans updated on his journey via Instagram, most recently sharing photos and videos from his trip to China. The actor has a great love for the country and has shared images of himself meeting fans, doing interviews, and drinking alongside his co-star, Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw).

“Very cool and special connection. I’ve been to China multiple times and quite proud and grateful for the extraordinary/electric bond I’m blessed to have with the Chinese people. Thanks for screams and I love ya back,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cheers China,” he added.

“Thank you China journalists for another great press conference. Very thoughtful and engaging questions about life, balance, success & how much food I actually consume in one day,” he shared.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, Hobbs & Shaw stars Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, and Helen Mirren. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters everywhere in the United States, and will be hitting screens in China on August 23rd.