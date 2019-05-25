The Rock Shares New Photo From Jungle Cruise Set

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has tons of projects in the works, and fans are especially excited about his upcoming collaboration with Disney. The actor will be teaming up with Emily Blunt for Jungle Cruise, a film based on the classic Disneyland attraction. Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram to share a set photo of himself in costume.

“A skipper must always take care of the love of his life. Very productive week of shooting our DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE. Outstanding crew & filmmakers makin’ something pretty cool ~ me and Emily Blunt are excited to bring this epic adventure to you guys next summer. On river, unimaginable danger lurks everywhere. #SkipperFrank #LaQuila #Disney #JungleCruise,” he wrote.

Like many of the production photos posted by Johnson, this one was taken by Hiram Garcia, the movie’s producer and the President of Production of Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Production.

Many fans commented on the photo, loving The Rock’s new character’s look.

Johnson truly is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. In addition to Jungle Cruise, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He also just wrapped filming the new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. Fighting with My Family also became available for home viewing this month. The biopic focused on WWE wrestler, Paige, and her family, and Johnson produced the film and had a small part playing himself.

In addition to Johnson and Blunt, the upcoming Disney flick is set to star Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, and Jack Whitehall. The IMDb plot description describes the new movie as being “based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.”

Jungle Cruise is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.