The Rocky Horror Picture Show Hits 4K Blu-ray For Its 50th Anniversary

Nothing beats watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight in a theater alongside other faithful fans, but the fact that the film will finally get a 4K UHD Blu-ray release in 2025 is a big deal. The upgrade comes in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a movie that is the very definition of a cult classic.

Given how much The Rocky Horror Picture Show means to its legions of fans, getting the remaster right was of the utmost importance. Disney notes that the newly restored and remastered version of the film was overseen by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team over the course of 10-months and involved “a meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.” The restoration also includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track in addition to a restored version of the original mono audio. So you can choose to experience the iconic soundtrack in both modern and classic modes.

Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t provided an exact release date for the 4K UHD Blu-ray edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, saying only that it will arrive “later this year”. However, when pre-orders do open up, you’ll be able to find them here on Amazon. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available. You can also expect special 50th anniversary events to be announced in the near future, so stay tuned.



“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”



“When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone…50 years,” says producer Lou Adler. “What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years.”