Celebrate 50 Years Of Rocky Horror With These New Funko Pops

Have you ready to do the Time Warp? You’ll need to go back 50 years to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show when it premiered in 1975. A new 4K Blu-ray was announced to celebrate the milestone along with a ton of events that will take place around Halloween. What’s more, Funko has released 6 new Rocky Horror Funko Pops – the first since the film celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2015.

Frank-N-Furter looks fabulous, both in his hospital gown and in his red lips pose. There’s also Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, and even Meat Loaf’s wild, one scene character, Eddie. These Pops are available to pre-order now at Entertainment Earth here, here they’re currently going for $14.99, except the premium Frank-N-Furter Lips Pop which you’ll find for $19.99. Read below for the entire list of available The Rocky Horror Picture Show Funko Pops.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Frank-N-Furter in Hospital Gown Wave 2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1912

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Columbia Glitter Wave 2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1916

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Riff Raff Wave 2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1914

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Frank-N-Furter with Lips Wave 2 Premium Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1915

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Eddie Wave 2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1911

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Magenta Wave 2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1913

While nothing gets better than a The Rocky Horror Picture Show showing in theaters (ESPECIALLY with shadow actors), a 4K viewing in your living room should be enough to hold you over to the next rowdy showing. As noted, the cult-classic film is finally getting a 4K release on October 7th, meaning now’s the time to prepare your Rocky Horror Halloween party. The restored and remastered version of the film was overseen by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team over the course of 10-months and involved “a meticulous digital scan and preservation process that ensures every frame of the cult classic is presented with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.” The restoration also includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track plus a restored version of the original mono audio, letting fans choose to experience the iconic soundtrack in either modern or classic mode. The new steelbook will be up for pre-order on Amazon soon, and you can check out all the bonus features for the new 4K Steelbook below.

Bonus Features:

Feature-length extras: Rocky-oke: Sing It! (With and Without Vocals): The Midnight Experience with the 35th Anniversary Shadowcast Vintage Callback Track (Unrated) Trivia Track: 50 Years and Still Kicking!Audio Commentary by Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn

Deleted Songs: “Once in A While”

Deleted & Alternate Scenes: Alternate Version With B&W Opening “Time Warp” Alternate, Take 1 “Time Warp” Alternate, Take 2 Brad and Janet Undressed, Alternate Takes 1-5Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 1 Janet’s Seduction Alternate, Take 2 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 1 Floor Show Prep Alternate, Take 2 Alternate Credit Ending Misprint Ending

The Search for the 35th Anniversary Shadow Cast – For the 35th Anniversary of the film, a global search was done for a shadowcast. This is their story.

– For the 35th Anniversary of the film, a global search was done for a shadowcast. This is their story. Featurettes: Rocky Horror Double Feature Video Show (1995) Beacon Theater, New York City (10th Anniversary) Song Selection (With and Without Vocals)

Music Video: Time Warp Music Video (15th Anniversary VHS Release)

Marketing Materials

