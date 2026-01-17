The Running Man Star’s 2024 Thriller Just Landed on Free Streaming

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake is one of 2025’s overlooked gems, but it’s finding new success on streaming after arriving to Paramount+. The dystopian thriller, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, is currently climbing the streaming charts, and viewers looking for their next watch have no shortage of titles to choose from featuring the film’s star-studded cast. Just a year before appearing in one of the most underrated thrillers of the year, one of The Running Man’s stars appeared in one of the best thrillers of 2024, and it just hit free streaming in January.

Katy O’Brian is quickly emerging as a significant talent in thrillers. Just before her starring role as Jenni Laughlin in The Running Man, the actress starred opposite Kristen Stewart in A24’s romantic thriller Love Lives Bleeding. The Rose Glass-directed film joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on January 1st. The movie is set in 1989 and stars O’Brian as Jackie, a rising bodybuilder who finds herself falling in love with Stewart’s Lou, a reclusive gym manager. As they fall deeper in love, their romance soon leads to violence as they get pulled deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding Was One of 2024’s Best Thrillers

Love Lies Bleeding’s limited theatrical release meant it only grossed around $12.5 million globally, which is still a strong box office performance for an independent, limited-release film, but far from the top-grossing indie films of the year, which went to other hits like Longlegs and Civil War. However, the movie proved to be a massive critical success that reinforced the idea that indie films are a vital space for creative boldness, unique storytelling, and boundary-pushing narratives that can still achieve critical recognition. Love Lies Bleeding earned a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, continuing A24’s trend of producing highly praised films, and secured a high 81% audience rating.

The movie was described by critics as “a glorious work of sweaty, dusty pulp filmmaking” and a “hot-blooded crime story” with ambition and became one of 2024’s standout thrillers. The entire film is pure genre-bending chaos that combines neo-noir crime, intense queer romance, surrealism, and body horror for a genuinely immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience. Love Lies Bleeding also delivers A24’s signature strong visuals that bring its gritty ‘80s New Mexico setting to life with a killer ‘80s synth score to match, and Stewart and O’Brian deliver intense performances with powerful chemistry. Love Lies Bleeding is still a newer entry to the thriller genre, but it has all the makings, including an over-the-top, grimy, and darkly funny tone, to become a future cult classic.

What’s New on Tubi?

Tubi’s streaming library is a great resource for movie nights for no cost at all. January grew the free streamer’s content catalog with genre-spanning titles like Pulp Fiction, Hereditary, Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills Cop, Galaxy Quest, and Jumanji, among dozens of others.

