The Sandlot Has Finally Returned to Disney+

At long last, one of the most beloved sports movies in history has made its way back to Disney+. We're talking, of course, about The Sandlot, the story of a group of California kids and their summer of bonding through baseball. The film is a classic for both families and sports fans, and continues to be a repeat watch for many. The Sandlot was on Disney's increasingly popular streaming service early on in its existence, but left the lineup last year and has been missing ever since.

Fortunately, The Sandlot has returned home. On Friday morning, The Sandlot was once again added to the Disney+ roster, along with its sequel, The Sandlot 2. Just in time for July 4th, movie fans can hop on to Disney+ and enjoy The Sandlot once again.

If you're not familiar, The Sandlot was released in 1993 and directed by David Mickey Evans, from a script Evans co-wrote with Robert Gunter. It takes place the Los Angeles suburbs in the summer of 1962, as Scotty Smalls moves to town and befriends a group of kids who spend their days playing baseball at a local field.

While Disney+ isn't necessarily known as a destination for sports fans, as many tend to think of Marvel, Star Wars, or Pixar when the service is mentioned, it actually has some great sports titles on its roster. The Sandlot joins an impressive sports lineup that includes Miracle, Remember the Titans, The Big Green, The Mighty Ducks, Invincible, The Rookie, Safety, The Gameplan, Glory Road, The Greatest Game Ever Played, and many others.

The Sandlot arrived on Friday morning along with several other titles, giving movie and TV fans plenty to watch over the weekend. Disney+ added full seasons of Breaking Bobby Bones, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, and Raven's Home, as well as new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Are you going to be turning on The Sandlot this weekend now that it has made its return to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!