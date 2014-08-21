The Sandman Movie Script Is Being Worked On By Same People Who Worked On Nolan’s Batman Movies

With Warner Bros. expected to announce the names of their untitled DC Comics movies very soon, many are expecting that one of the announcements will be for a Sandman movie. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has already been announced as a producer on Sandman, and the expectation is that he could star in and direct the film as well.

In a new interview with MovieFone about Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, Gordon Levitt gave a minor update on the status of the Sandman script.

"Right now we're working on a script. It's me and Goyer and the screenwriter and Neil Gaiman, as well as the good folks at DC and Warner Bros," said Gordon –Levitt. "It's a really cool team of people. It's a lot of the same people who worked on the Nolan Batman movies. It's really exciting. There's not a script yet, we're still kind of working it out because it's such a complicated adaptation because Sandman wasn't written as novels. Sin City was written as a novel. Sandman is 75 episodic issues. There's a reason people have been trying and failing to adapt Sandman for the past 20 years."

In regards to if the movie will actually finally happen, Gordon-Levitt said, "You know, we're still in the middle of it, so I don't want to make any claims, but I think we've got the right ideas."

While Warner Bros. is building a cohesive DC Comics Movie Universe with their superhero projects, it's unknown if Sandman will exist in that same universe or be a one-off project. In regards to the Sandman universe, Gordon-Levitt said, "It's such a huge world. We're definitely talking about in terms of a whole world."