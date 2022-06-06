Locke & Key Season 3 Gets First Trailer and Release Date

✖

On Monday, during the streamer's Geeked Week presentation, Netflix revealed the first trailer for the third and final season of Locke & Key. The trailer also reveals that Locke & Key will return for its final outing in August. Locke & Key is based on the comic book series from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, published by IDW Publishing. It follows the family heirs to the mysterious Keyhouse and the magical keys hidden throughout its grounds. While the Locke & Key universe crossed over with The Sandman universe in the comics, this series will wrap its Netflix just as Netflix's The Sandman series begins.

"I've seen a few articles now teasing the possibility of a Locke & Key/Sandman crossover on Netflix & thought I'd jump in for a clickbait check," Hill wrote. "Nope! Like most Sandman hardcores I'm looking forward to a big, sweeping, faithful adaptation of Neil's stories. Can't wait."

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said when announcing the series' end. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Netflix's official synopsis for Locke & Key reads, "After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family."

Locke & Key on Netflix stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck. How do you feel about the series ending? What do you think of the new trailer for the final season? Let us know what you think in the comments. Locke & Key Season Three premieres on Netflix on August 10th.