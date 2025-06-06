Street Fighter Movie Adds Fallout Favorite Walton Goggins as a Major Character

The upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie from Legendary Pictures has reportedly zeroed in on its primary antagonist, with celebrated actor Walton Goggins said to be nearing a deal to portray the iconic M. Bison. This major casting development comes from insider Jeff Sneider, whose report also included several other significant casting details for the video game adaptation. Goggins, recently earning acclaim for his role in the hit series Fallout, would step into the role of the powerful tyrant, a character famously played by the late Raúl Juliá in the 1994 Street Fighter movie. While Sneider’s information is not yet officially confirmed and should be taken with a degree of caution, it offers the most extensive look so far at the potential ensemble for the film.

“I’m told that Goggins is nearing a deal to play M. Bison, the film’s main antagonist, who oversees the tournament,” Sneider’s report reads. “The late, great Raúl Juliá played the character in 1994’s Street Fighter movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Meanwhile, Orville Peck is in talks to play Vega, a masked fighter who employs a combination of Japanese ninjutsu and Spanish bullfighting to defeat his opponents. André is in line to play the loud-mouthed ring announcer who hypes up the crowd. That’s not entirely surprising, as he worked with director Sakurai on the 2021 hidden camera comedy Bad Trip. Centineo will play Ryu’s friend and rival, Ken Masters, who trained with Ryu from a young age. Reigns is poised to play Akuma, the younger brother of Gouken — Ryu and Ken’s master.”

Image courtesy of Capcom

In the Street Fighter canon, M. Bison, the reported role for Goggins, is the megalomaniacal leader of the global criminal and terrorist organization Shadaloo and the primary antagonist in many installments of the series. Driven by a desire for world domination, Bison wields the terrifying “Psycho Power,” a destructive psychic energy that allows him to levitate, teleport, and unleash devastating attacks, often manifesting as purple flames. Meanwhile, Vega, potentially played by Peck, is one of Bison’s most prominent enforcers, a Spanish nobleman obsessed with beauty, particularly his own. A narcissistic and sadistic assassin, Vega combines elegant ninjutsu techniques with the flair of Spanish bullfighting, utilizing a distinctive three-pronged claw and a mask to protect his face during combat.

The suggestion of André as a ring announcer, while not a specific character from the games, strongly implies a tournament-centric plot, a cornerstone of the Street Fighter narrative. André’s known comedic style, especially his previous collaboration with director Kitao Sakurai on Bad Trip, could bring a unique, high-energy presence to such a role, guiding audiences through the film’s battles. Centineo as Ken Masters would portray one of the franchise’s original protagonists. Ken is the best friend and lifelong rival of Ryu, having trained alongside him under their master, Gouken, in the Ansatsuken martial art. Hailing from a wealthy American family, Ken’s fighting style is similar to Ryu’s but often characterized by more flamboyant and fiery attacks, such as his signature flaming Shoryuken (Dragon Punch). Finally, Reigns as Akuma (known as Gouki in Japan) would embody one of the series’ most formidable and feared characters. Akuma is Gouken’s younger brother, who fully succumbed to the Satsui no Hado, or “Surge of Murderous Intent,” a corrupting force within their martial art, in his relentless pursuit of ultimate power.

The Complicated Development of the Street Fighter Film Reboot

Image courtesy of Capcom

Legendary Pictures’ Street Fighter is being co-developed and co-produced with Capcom, the creators of the iconic fighting game series. Initially, Danny and Michael Philippou, directors of the hit horror film Talk to Me, were attached to helm the adaptation. However, they departed the project, citing scheduling conflicts, as Michael Philippou told ComicBook. Following their exit, Kitao Sakurai, known for directing Bad Trip and episodes of Peacock’s Twisted Metal, was brought on board as the new director. The film was originally slated for a March 2026 release, but earlier this year, Sony removed the Street Fighter movie from its release calendar, leaving its future premiere date uncertain.

Hollywood has made previous attempts to bring the beloved Capcom franchise to the big screen. The 1994 Street Fighter film was a commercial success despite mixed critical reception, and has since gained a cult following. However, a 2009 reboot, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, was widely panned by both critics and audiences. More positively received was the 2014 web series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, which was praised for its faithful adaptation of the source material. As Legendary and Sony move forward with this new iteration, we are hopeful it will capture the spirit and action of the games.

The Street Fighter movie is currently in development.

