The Tomorrow War Star Still “Hopeful” That Sequel Will Move Forward

The Chris Pratt-starring sci-fi adventure The Tomorrow War launched on Prime Video back in the summer of 2021, with the film becoming such a success that a sequel was announced within a week of its premiere. Between the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, Hollywood has undergone a lot of challenges when it came to developing follow-ups to even tremendously successful movies, and star of the original movie Yvonne Strahovski admits she’s still “hopeful” that the next installment will move forward. With few updates on the project emerging over the years, it’s unclear when, or if, the sequel could still happen. Until then, fans can see Strahovski in the Peacock series Teacup, which premieres on October 10th.

When asked by ComicBook about the status of the movie, Strahovski admitted, “I, unfortunately, probably cannot say anything about it. I am hopeful that it will work out, but that’s it. That’s all I got on that.”

It’s unclear by the actor’s comments whether this means she’s aware of what the plans could be for a sequel or if the project took a backseat to a number of other movies and TV series that the cast and crew have been focusing on.

The Tomorrow War, which was originally developed under the title “Ghost Draft,” focused on a battle in the future against extra-terrestrial threats known as “White Spikes.” Resources to battle against the monstrous creatures grew so sparse that, thanks to time-travel technology, soldiers were recruited from the past to battle the threat in the film’s present. The movie saw Chris Pratt’s character being drafted into the future to fight the alien threats, which resulted in him meeting his now-adult daughter (Strahovski), who was just a young girl in his present.

One of the last updates on The Tomorrow War came in 2023 when director Chris McKay confirmed to Uproxx that a script was being worked on, with the filmmaker having teased there were a variety of storytelling avenues that a follow-up movie could explore.

Luckily, while fans wait for updates on The Tomorrow War 2, they can see Strahovski deal with a bizarre threat in the horror/sci-fi series Teacup.

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Teacup premieres on Peacock on Thursday, October 10th. Stay tuned for updates on a sequel to The Tomorrow War.

