Chris Pratt Shares Message For Fans After Tomorrow War Success

✖

Chris Pratt's latest film, The Tomorrow War, debuted on Amazon Prime on July 2 and the film has been a huge success for the streaming platform. While Amazon has not released any official numbers for the film's viewership, on Sunday Pratt took to Instagram to thank fans for watching the film, saying that The Tomorrow War broke "all the records" during its first 48 hours and is the number one streaming film in the world.

"Happy Fourth of July to everybody in America, and to everybody around the world I want to say to all of you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," Pratt said in the video. "You have helped to make Tomorrow War the number one movie in the world. I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video, it's broken all the records, and it's the number one streaming movie in the world. We really could not have done that without each and every one of you. Thank you for watching; thank you for your positive audience reactions. If you haven't had a chance to see the movie, check it out. I'm so proud of my baby, she's all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens. To everyone out there Fourth of July weekend, stay safe, celebrate independence this weekend, and like I said, to the rest of our friends around the world thank you so much."

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare," director Christopher McKay said in a statement when the move to Amazon was first announced earlier this year. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.