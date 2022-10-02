The Waterboy 2: Adam Sandler Open to Sequel

Adam Sandler is a fan-favorite funny man with many iconic comedies under his belt. Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer are just some of his 1990s classics. Another movie from that era that doesn't get as much play these days is The Waterboy, which has an impressive 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there's still a lot of love for the movie. Recently, Sandler was interviewed on Variety's Awards Circut Podcast and was asked if he'd ever want to make a sequel to The Waterboy. While nothing is in the works, it sounds like Sandler would enjoy reuniting with the movie's cast.

"That would be fun as hell," Sandler replied. "I love Mama [Kathy Bates]. I love Henry Winkler. I mean, come on. He's always gonna be Coach Klein to me." He added, "But, I don't know man, it's funny. I don't know what the ideas [would be]. However, Sandler does have some ideas for a potential sequel to Happy Gilmore. "Wouldn't that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that."

Speaking of classic Sandler movies, the actor was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade's Fly On The Wall podcast and shared a hilarious story about Philip Seymour Hoffman turning down the villain role in Billy Madison.

"I was in Toronto getting ready to make the movie and it wasn't cast yet and I saw Philip Seymour Hoffman [audition] and I was laughing my ass off," Sandler shared. "I'm like, 'Who the f*ck is this guy?!? He's hilarious!' So I show Universal and I said, 'Can we cast this guy?? Are you good with him? I mean, you said fucking no to [Bob] Odenkirk, are we ok with this guy?' And they were like -and it took some talking into – and then they said yes."

He continued, "Then we offered it to him, and we get this call back, 'Yeah, like he doesn't wanna do it.' And we were like, 'He doesn't wanna do it? What do you mean, he auditioned!' So, I go, 'Let me f*ckin' talk to him, this guy, and tell him how great he is' ... I called him up and said, 'Hey, it's Adam,' and he's like, [imitates Hoffman] 'Oh hey Adam.' I go, 'Hey, I saw your tape, you're so great, buddy, and they said you don't want to do it.' And he goes [imitates Hoffman], 'Aww, thanks man.'"

Sandler added, "'So, do you want to do it?' And he goes, [imitates Hoffman], 'Aww, I can't.' And I go, 'Oh, why not?' And he goes, [imitates Hoffman], 'Awww ... I just don't want to.'" Sandler continued, "'Are you sure? We're gonna have great fun.' And I go, 'I really love you.' And he goes, [imitates Hoffman], 'I know you do.'" This caused everyone on the podcast to laugh with Sandler finishing with, "I swear to god!"

