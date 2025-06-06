The New Wes Anderson 4K Blu-ray Box Set is Now $132 Cheaper

With Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme hitting theaters today, fans might be interested in picking up the The Criterion Collection The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years – a 20-disc Blu-ray box set for collectors that includes 4K restorations created under the supervision of Anderson himself. If you balked at the $500 price tag when it debuted earlier this month, we have very good news. You can now pre-order it here on Amazon for $368.06, which is 26% off list (we expect that Walmart will price match at some point). It will arrive on your doorstep September 30th. Note: If you already pre-ordered it from Amazon, no worries. You’ll automatically get the discount. Everything you need to know about the contents of the set can be found right below.

As you might expect, the packaging itself is a tribute to Anderson’s aesthetic, complete with ten illustrated books that are presented in a deluxe clothbound edition. You’ll also find over 25-hours of special features on 10 of the 20 discs in the set. The full breakdown of special features and technical specs are as follows:

NEW 4K MASTERS of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by Richard Brody, James L. Brooks, Bilge Ebiri, Moeko Fujii, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Geoffrey O’Brien, Martin Scorsese, and Erica Wagner

In The Phoenician Scheme wealthy businessman, Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins. The film is now playing in limited theaters and opens nationwide on June 6th.