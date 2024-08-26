The Wolfman Howls Onto 4K With Extended Director’s Cut

When the moon is full, the legend comes to life for the first time in 4K. Boutique label Shout! Factory will release the 4K restorationof 2010’s The Wolfman — starring Benecio del Toro as a cursed man who transforms into a werewolf when the wolfbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright — just in time for Halloween. Out October 22nd, The Wolfman 4K includes the theatrical version and director Joe Johnston’s unrated extended cut with 16 minutes of extra footage.

A remake of the 1941 original Universal Monster movie starring Lon Chaney Jr.’s as the titular lupine, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Hugo Weaving, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. Along with the standard Collector’s Edition (available for pre-order at Amazon), a Shout!-exclusive version of the three-disc 4K set includes a limited-edition poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, plus a second limited-edition poster and alternate slipcover featuring new artwork from the CRP Group.

The Wolfman 4K Collector’s Edition (left) pictured with the Shout! Factory exclusive edition (right).

The Wolfman stars delToro as Lawrence Talbot, a hauntednobleman who returns to his family estate after his brother’s fiancé,Gwen (Blunt), begs him to helpfind her missing love. Reunited with his estranged father (Hopkins), Talbot sets out to find hisbrother … and discovers that a beast with an insatiable bloodlust hasbeen killing villagers, and that a suspicious Scotland Yard inspector(Weaving) has come to investigate. Butas he hunts for the nightmarish beast, Talbot discovers a horrifyingdestiny for himself.

Special features include deleted and extended scenes with two alternate endings, archival featurettes from past Blu-ray releases, plus new extras — including a new audio commentary and a look at The Wolfman with Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist David Elsey (awarded with Rick Baker).

The set includes the following:

DISC ONE (4K UHD – UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration

2024 4K Restoration Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Drew McWeeny

DISC TWO (4K UHD – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration

2024 4K Restoration Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT & THEATRICAL VERSION):