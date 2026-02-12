Netflix Is About To Lose a Cult-Favorite Post-Apocalyptic Movie (& It’s Not Streaming Anywhere Else)

Netflix’s streaming library is constantly growing with new original and licensed titles, but every month also brings a long list of departures. The past few weeks alone have already seen the exits of movies and TV shows like 28 Days Later, Parasite, and Netflix’s own original Fate/Apocrypha, with even more tagged with departure dates for the coming days and weeks. Among the titles on the chopping block is a cult-favorite post-apocalyptic movie from 2013, and fans will have a hard time trying to find it after its Netflix removal.

Netflix subscribers are quickly running out of time to stream Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s laugh-out-loud apocalyptic comedy horror film This Is the End. The movie only just joined the streaming platform back in November but is already slated to depart Netflix just a few months later on March 1st, highlighting the turbulent nature of streaming. The star-packed movie is an absolutely bonkers cult classic that scored a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critic score and 71% audience rating and became a commercial success when it grossed over $127 million worldwide.

This Is the End Is a Star-Studded Rapture Story With Laughs

If you’re looking for laughs, then This Is the End certainly delivers. The movie stretched Rogen and Goldberg’s 2007 short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse into an unhinged and absurd feature-length film adaptation that keeps viewers laughing from beginning to end with its self-deprecating humor and constant, chaotic energy. Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, and Craig Robinson star in the film as fictionalized versions of themselves, six celebrity friends stuck together at a party when an apocalypse of biblical proportions erupts, trapping them in Franco’s home. As the world outside disintegrates and cabin fever sets in, pure comedy gold ensues.

So much of the movie’s unapologetically vulgar and absurd humor stems from the intense self-parody of the cast as they portray over-the-top, caricatured versions of themselves in a way that hilariously skewers Hollywood and celebrity culture, as well as their own public perceptions and acting credits. Their genuine, long-standing friendships result in some of the best improvisational chemistry in comedy, and the shallow squabbles that take place inside the home as they battle cabin fever, dwindling supplies, and demons stand in hilarious contrast to the life-or-death, biblical apocalypse happening outside. This Is the End also features some memorable cameos from the likes of Michael Cera, who portrays an over-the-top vulgar version of himself, to Emma Watson. The movie is just an overall lighthearted, meta-comedy take on the apocalypse that prioritizes laughs over high-stakes end-of-the-world tropes.

Where to Stream This Is the End After It Leaves Netflix?

Watching This Is the End after its March 1st Netflix departure may be difficult. The movie currently exclusively streams on Netflix, and it’s too early to tell if it will simply move to a different platform next month. If that doesn’t happen, the only ways to watch the film will either be to rent or purchase it online.

