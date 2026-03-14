The Worst Sci-Fi in 25 Years Just Equalled an Embarrassing 2020s Record

The worst sci-fi movie in the last 25 years just equaled an embarrassing record for Hollywood’s most notorious awards in the 2020s. The ceremony awards its Razzies to what it considers the worst movies made in a year, while also awarding actors, directors, and more, with Razzies for what the judges consider the most embarrassing performances of the year. Sylvester Stallone holds the most Razzies, with 12 wins and 40 nominations, although some movies he won for are beloved by fans, such as Rocky III and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. Adam Sandler only has 11 nominations for Worst Actor, while Madonna has won seven Razzies.

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This year’s Razzies just named its winners, and one movie took home five Razzie awards. The Prime Video movie War of the Worlds won Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-Off Sequel, Worst Screenplay (Kenneth A. Golde and Marc Hyman), Worst Director (Rich Lee), and Worst Actor (Ice Cube). This tied a record for the 2020s, as both Diana: The Musical and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey also won five Razzies. Diana: The Musical had nine nominations, while Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey only earned the five nominations that it won. War of the Worlds was nominated for six, and the only one it lost was Worst Screen Couple (Ice Cube and his Zoom camera).

The Razzie Awards Got This One Right

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

The Razzie Awards have always been a controversial ceremony, as they mock what they consider the worst movies, acting performances, and more every year. Instead of celebrating the best Hollywood offers, they celebrate the “worst” movies of the year. They also court controversy, such as in 2023 when they nominated a 12-year-old girl for the Worst Actress Award before changing course after backlash. However, some actors play along, such as Sandra Bullock when she showed up to accept her award for All About Steve in 2010.

However, for War of the Worlds, the movie deserved its Razzie Awards. The film received terrible reviews from critics, sitting at 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience agreed, with a low 20% rotten score. The biggest complaints were that the movie took place mostly in one room with Ice Cube alone, trying to help stop the alien invasion using his computer. His dialogue with others was via online chats, and Ice Cube looked mostly bored throughout the entire production.

However, if Ice Cube and the makers of War of the Worlds can take any solace from this release, it is that there was an even worse sci-fi movie that came out 25 years ago. In 2001, Battlefield Earth won six Razzies, including Worst Picture, Worst Director (Roger Christian), Worst Actor (John Travolta), Worst Supporting Actor (Barry Pepper), Worst Supporting Actress (Kelly Preston), Worst Screenplay (Corey Mandell and J.D. Shapiro), and Worst Screen Couple (John Travolta and everyone he shared a screen with). It also won the “Worst Drama of Our First 25 Years,” “Worst Picture of the Decade,” and “Worst Actor of the Decade” (John Travolta).

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