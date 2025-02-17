This Scene in the Original Terminator Is Even More Important Than You Realized

James Cameron’s 1984 film The Terminator is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential sci-fi action films of all time. It was an auspicious debut for the now-iconic filmmaker (unless you count his uncredited directorial work on 1982’s Piranha II: The Spawning) as it seamlessly blended thought-provoking science fiction with thrilling chase sequences, all with a fairly modest budget. This tale of an unstoppable killing machine called the T-800 (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent from the future to kill a young woman named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) before she gives birth to the leader of a resistance effort to take the world back from the tyranny of a ruthless artificial intelligence. The film is packed with classic scenes and famous lines, forever cementing its place in popular culture.

Cameron’s attention to detail is on full display, even in this film which was so early in his career. There’s one particular scene early in The Terminator in which the T-800 is on the hunt for any woman named Sarah Connor in Los Angeles. He arrives at a house in a quaint neighborhood that has a small dog barking at him. At first, this doesn’t seem like a huge plot point – many dogs bark at strangers, and it’s totally understandable that a dog would bark at someone as menacing as Schwarzenegger’s Terminator.

However, this would play out in the film’s sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, wherein a young John Connor calls his foster parents. While on the phone, he hears his dog Max barking which he finds odd as his dog never barks. It’s quickly revealed that the superior model T-1000 is at his foster parent’s house and has killed them.

This small yet important detail was pointed out by a Reddit user and confirms that dogs are uniquely capable of sniffing out Terminators. Why this is so is never explained, but it makes sense; Terminators are great at physically resembling humans, but they are not made of flesh and blood. Their exterior is designed to cover their advanced circuitry so that they can more easily blend in with humans. Dogs have senses that are far more sensitive than peoples’ so, understandably, they would become alarmed by someone who looks human but it isn’t.

The first two Terminator films are generally regarded by fans as the best in the franchise, and part of the reason why is because of Cameron’s slavish commitment to world-building. Unfortunately, the other installments in the series were far less concerned with sticking to continuity and were much more fast and loose with canon. However, Cameron has hinted at new plans for the Terminator series, so here’s hoping that he course corrects it in the future and returns it to its former glory.

