Natalie Portman Confirms She Will Become The Mighty Thor: "Trying To Train To Look Like An Action Figure"

Ever since Thor: Love and Thunder was revealed to the world it came with the revelation that not only will Natalie Portman be returning to the series but will pick up the hammer and become The Mighty Thor (as seen in Jason Aaron's run on the Marvel comic series). During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Portman confirmed that she's been in Australia for sometime as they prepare for filming to begin and that she's hard at work getting in physical shape to become the titular hero. When asked how much she knows about the movie, the actress replied: "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor. The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

In contrast she was also asked about a recent photo of her co-star Chris Hemsworth who is also training to get in God of Thunder shape for the Marvel Studios movie. "It's otherworldly," Portman added. "I also feel like I'm so un-versed in what muscles do and how they get like that, like, does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles? He's looking good. It's a lot of pressure. I'm gonna look like his little grandma next to him."

Portman and Hemsworth are just the tip of the iceberg for the new movie, which sources previously indicated is shaping up to be like a fifth Avengers movie. Tessa Thompson will also reprise her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie with writer/director Taika Waititi stepping behind the camera again and also returning as Korg. Chris Pratt will also appear as Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy, with other members of the group expected to appear as well. The only confirmed newcomer to the movie and the Marvel cinematic universe that we know of so far is Christian Bale, making the leap from DC to Marvel in an unknown role (believed to be the film's antagonist).

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously explained to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 11, 2022.