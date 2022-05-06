Is Thor: Love and Thunder Adding Nebula Actress Karen Gillan?

✖

Ahead of production starting on Thor: Love and Thunder, another cast member may have just been revealed via social media. We already knew that many of the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in the film, though it's unclear how big their parts will be, and another may have just played her hand as Nebula herself Karen Gillan has begun posting photos from Australia. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to notice these photos from Gillan which are more circumstantial evidence than anything, though a holiday during the midst of a global pandemic seems less likely than Gillan being part of a brand new Marvel movie which will be filming down under very soon.

News of Gillan arriving in Australia comes after her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt confirmed last week that he was preparing to fly to the location to film his part in Thor: Love and Thunder too, so the timing all works out. Pom Klementieff is another cast member confirmed to reprise her role for the film, with Vin Diesel also lending his voice to the project as Groot. In fact, news of the Guardians of the Galaxy appearing in the film came from Diesel himself who revealed the news to ComicBook.com in March of last year while promoting his movie Bloodshot.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy....That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his part of the god of thunder alongside the Guardians with Tessa Thompson reprising her part of Valkyrie and Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Love and Thunder also includes Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The cast is in fact so staked that sources previously indicated it's shaping up to be like a fifth Avengers movie

"I think it’s going to be really good," director Taika Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022.